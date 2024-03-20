Madinah -- The Iftar meals in Ramadan, spanning the Prophet's Mosque and its expansive courtyards, continue to embody the spirit of profound brotherhood and solidarity.



This cultural tradition, passed down from generation to generation, fills the air with joy as guests break their fasts during the Maghrib prayers.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captures the essence of Madinah's people, who embrace acts of kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to serving the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque.



This cherished culture is carried forward by the younger and older generations, who find immense satisfaction in cheering up people while breaking their fasts, driven by a genuine desire to perform good deeds.