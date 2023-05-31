MAKKAH — Al-Zamazima Company has launched the Zamzam electronic platform with the aim of delivering Zamzam water bottles to the pilgrims at their residences. The platform is operated at the highest standard by highly trained personnel for the distribution of the holy water without any interruption.



Rayan Zamzami, deputy general supervisor of the season’s work at the company, said that the Zamzam platform will contain a database of all pilgrims and ensure that the data is matched with the electronic track and the central Hajj platform of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and contains electronically numbered houses.



Zamzam is the official platform through which reports and statistics concerning the pace of work are viewed. The platform operates both with and without Internet connection, thus making sure that it operates without delay or disruption.



Zamzami said the work on the Zamzam platform goes through multiple stages, which ensure that Zamzam reaches the pilgrims at their accommodation in the holy city. The beginning is with registration on the platform, passing through the control centre, and reaching the warehouse for processing, and transporting it through a safe means of transportation in coordination between the supervisor of the pilgrims and the delivery vehicle’s driver.



Upon arrival, a confirmation message will be received with regard to all information for the recipient and the delivery man through digital codes that facilitate and guarantee the delivery and receipt process.



At the end of the delivery journey, there will be reports every eight hours that are kept for follow-up, review and audit, to improve the quality of work in the following days, while the course of work on the platform is monitored by a specialized and qualified female staff working around the clock at the company's control and monitoring centre.

