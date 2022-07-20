JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that booking and getting issued special permits to perform Umrah can be had for domestic and foreign pilgrims through the Eatmarna application.



The new Umrah season after the annual Hajj pilgrimage season will open for pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad from Muharram 1, 1444 corresponding to July 30, 2022.



The ministry stated that it had started from Thursday, July 14, receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, provided that they can come and perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah starting from Muharram 1.



All the details about the requirements for issuing an Umrah visa can be had by visiting the ministry’s link: https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.



The issuance of Umrah visa through the Eatmarna application will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of the Umrah rituals in ease and comfort.



Last week, the ministry had stated that the regulations for the qualification of foreign agents to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque include submitting a qualification request through the portal of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the link: (https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa).



They should also adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal, with attaching documents and data related to commercial registration; membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and some personal data.

