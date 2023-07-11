MADINAH — The number of Hajj pilgrims who arrived in the holy city of Madinah to visit and pray at the Prophet's Mosque following the annual pilgrimage reached 259,514 as of Sunday.



The pilgrims from different countries arrived in Madinah using the Haramain High-Speed train as well as air and land transports.



According to the statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee about pilgrims arriving to and departing from Madinah, the total number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah on Sunday was 24,552, of whom 20,777 arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport aboard 124 flights, while the land pilgrims center received 48 pilgrims in one trip, while the Haramain High-Speed Railway station received 2110 pilgrims via 63 trips.



The statistics indicated that the number of pilgrims who departed to their homelands until Sunday amounted to 126,997, while 132,499 pilgrims remain in Madinah.



Housing occupancy rate in Madinah is 44%. As many as 68,341 pilgrims were offered healthcare services.

