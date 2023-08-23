Muscat – Popular Egyptian film personalities Dr Ashraf Zaki and Rozana have confirmed their participation in the second edition of the Batinah International Film Festival.

To be held from November 12 to 15, it will also witness an array of film celebrities from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

More than 120 films, including ten from Oman, have been submitted for the festival. Submission date opened on August 19 and will close on October 1 through the festival website.

This edition the festival will be held under the theme ‘Human relationship with the Land.’

About the festival, Mohammed bin Abdullah al Ajmi, Festival Director, said, “Last year we received 146 films from outside Oman.

However, this year for the second edition of the festival, in just a few days since we started accepting entries we have already received over 100 films. The number will grow till the last day and we are extremely happy with the response. Compared to last year, this year is going to be much bigger and more grand.”

He added that the festival will include workshops on the craft of moviemaking in an effort to groom the future generation of filmmakers. “This is an excellent chance to showcase talent at the festival.”

The four-day event will showcase features, animation, short films and documentaries, besides workshops on scripting, cinematography, direction and editing. Skilled and experienced film professionals, including members of Oman Film Society will conduct the workshops.

Organised by Oman Film Society, in cooperation with Office of Governor of South Batinah, the festival will also have a section for Omani filmmakers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).