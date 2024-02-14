RIYADH — The Saudi Film Commission is participating in the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25 to showcase the logistical capabilities available to support filmmakers in the Kingdom and beyond.

The CEO of the Film Commission, Abdullah Al Ayyaf, said that the participation in the festival reflects the commission's commitment to support the film industry as well as to encourage producers to learn about the inspiring filming locations in Saudi Arabia.

He added: “Our participation goes beyond marketing cinema production in Saudi Arabia, as it aims to present local talent on the global stage, in addition to creating opportunities for knowledge and cultural exchange, presenting outstanding efforts in the Saudi cinematic industry, and telling our local stories in a way that befits them.”

The commission will hold a discussion session entitled “Funding Programs and Locations of the Kingdom” on Sunday, February 18, which will highlight both funding programs and photography locations of a unique nature and inspiring diversity.

The session also reviews the available logistical capabilities and the financing incentives that can be obtained, as the Berlin International Film Festival, which was launched in the German city in 1951, is one of the most important and most attended film festivals in the world.

The Saudi pavilion comes in partnership with Film AlUla, the Cultural Fund, NEOM, the “Invest in Saudi” initiative, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

The Commission's participation in international film forums, such as the Cannes International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and the Venice Film Festival, is aimed at developing the film sector and the production environment in the Kingdom by motivating and empowering Saudi filmmakers and with the exchange of expertise that leads to the development of a supportive environment for filmmaking in the country.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).