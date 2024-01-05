Muscat – The first ever Indian feature film completely shot in Oman will release in the theatres in Oman on Friday.

The Malayalam movie Raastha – set against the backdrop of the Rub al Khali desert – narrates the story of a woman travelling to the Gulf to find her mother.

The film – directed by Aneesh Anwar – stars Sarjano Khalid, Anagha Narayanan, Aaradhya Ann, Sudheesh, Irshad Ali, T G Ravi along with several Omani actors.

The film was produced by Linu Sreenivas under the banner of ALU Entertainments.

Addressing a press conference at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), the movie crew shared their rich experience of shooting in Oman.

Speaking during the event, OCCI chairman Fisal Abdullah al Rawas expressed happiness “to see an Indian movie totally based in Oman”.

“Movies are an excellent medium to showcase the beauty of a country and Raastha will definitely help Oman reach a higher platform,” he added.

Abdul Latheef Uppala, the owner of ALU Entertainments and a Board Member of OCCI, said that the story of the movie motivated him to consider it for funding.

The Indian entrepreneur who dons the hat of managing director of Badr al Samaa Group of Hospitals, pointed out that the film is based on facts and it showcased the true nature and culture of Oman.

“It is my responsibility to contribute to the promotion of entertainment and tourism industry of Oman and this movie is the first such step towards that direction,” he added.

Also present during the event was Humaid al Amri, chairman of the Oman Film Society and popular singer Haitham al Rafi.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).