ABU DHABI - The committee in charge of sighting the crescent in the UAE under the chairmanship of Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, congratulated the UAE leadership on the advent of the holy Month of Ramadan.

“The Minister of Justice and other members of the committee seize this opportunity to extend their profound greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and their Crown Princes and Deputies, on the advent of the holy Month of Ramadan," the committee said in a statement.

The committee announced earlier that Monday, March 11, 2024, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Following established procedures, including astronomical observations and consultations with neighbouring countries, the Committee confirms sighting the crescent moon for this year's Ramadan.”

The Committee also congratulated all Muslims inside and outside the UAE on the holy occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty for peace and tranquillity in the world and for unity among all Muslims of the world.