Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, inaugurated the art exhibition that is part of the ‘Picasso Days’ event, held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The event will continue for a week and includes a series of activities that highlight the artistic legacy of the world-renowned artist Pablo Picasso.

The event coincides with the birthday of the global artist Picasso, and is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's celebration of prominent writers, scholars, and artists through its monthly ‘Library Days’ programme.

The event featured over fifty works of art by visual artists, inspired by Picasso’s school of abstract art.

The first day witnessed wide participation and significant engagement from the public and artists. It included a lecture titled “Psychological Dimensions in Picasso’s Paintings” at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre. The lecture featured Abdul-Jabbar Wais who summarised Picasso's life and analysed the Guernica painting, Mona Al-Jabali who discussed different artistic phases in Picasso's life, such as the Blue and Pink periods, and Ali Al-Abdan who addressed the significance of lines in Picasso's paintings and their impact on his work.

The event also featured an abstract art workshop entitled “Faces From the World of Picasso”, to enhance the artistic skills of the participants and provide them with the opportunity to explore the world of abstract art and learn about its different styles and techniques.

On its first day, the attendees commended the event and the extensive efforts made by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. These efforts contribute to supporting art and artists, highlighting the significant influence of art on society, and introducing new generations to the legacies of creative individuals and their humanitarian and creative contributions to civilisation.