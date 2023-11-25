MAKKAH — Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah advised Umrah pilgrims that the best timing to perform Umrah in the morning is from 7:30 until 10:30 and in the evening from 11:00 pm until 2:00 am.



The minister said in a statement on his X account that the least crowded weekly days for the performance of the Umrah ritual is Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday. The minister’s advisory came at a time when the Grand Mosque in Makkah is witnessing a huge influx of Umrah performers coming from all over the world.



Dr. Al-Rabiah said that Makkah has been witnessing very pleasant weather these days and this enables the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort in an air of spirituality.

