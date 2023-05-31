MAKKAH — The start of the final exams for students in Makkah-based schools has been brought forward by one week.



The Ministry of Education said the decision was taken exceptionally for the current academic year 1444 AH, coinciding with the Hajj season this year.



The Ministry decided that June 15 is final date for the end of the current academic year in schools located in Makkah, Bahra, Al-Jamom and Al-Kamil.



Otherwise, the academic year will end on June 22 in other regions in the Kingdom.

