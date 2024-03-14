Director of the Grand State Mosque Administration Ali Shaddad Al-Mutairi has confirmed the completion of preparations to welcome the crowd of worshippers and pilgrims during the holy month of Ramadan; indicating that the mosque is ready to receive more than 100,000 worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan this year, as well as the provision of more than 45,000 Iftar meals; 15,000 Suhoor meals and ‘Naqsa’ (Ramadan gift); in cooperation with Zain and Boubyan Bank, reports Al-Anba daily.

In an interview with the daily, Al-Mutairi disclosed that the Grand State Mosque is distinguished by a group of famous reciters in Kuwait and the Islamic world; including Mishary Al-Afasy, Ahmed Al-Nafis, Fahad Wasel and others who lead the worshippers during Ramadan, in addition to 20 male and female preachers in the last 10 nights of the holy month.

He disclosed: “We began the preparations, in coordination with everyone, praise Allah, especially with the distinguished reciters of the Grand State Mosque, as well as the hospitality services for Iftar and Suhoor meals. Last year, we had two types of Iftar — Iftar on the tables in the Great Tent and distribution of Iftar meals on the main street. Zain is one of our sponsors this year for the provision of Iftar meals to people from different communities.

We welcome all guests during the holy month of Ramadan 1445 AH.” He stated: “This year, we will perform Tarawih prayers during the entire month of Ramadan for the second year in a row. We have two of the six new reciters for the Qiyam prayers, in addition to our well-known reciters for Tarawih prayers, including Mishary Al-Afasy, Majid Al-Anzi. Badr Al- Ali, Ahmed Al-Nafis, Fahd Wasel and many others. There are 15 reciters for Tarawih prayers this year. They are among the distinguished reciters in the Islamic world.”

