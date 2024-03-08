The Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG) conducted yet another fantastic event with the ‘Colours of Friendship’ Holi festival. Held on March 3 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the celebration provided an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

Held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, the event served as a testament to the spirit of unity and harmony. The presence of Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE as the chief guest added to the grandeur of the event, further strengthening the cultural bonds between India and the UAE. Yaqoob Al Mansoori, former police officer at the Ministry of Interior, was honoured for his various contributions to the Indian community.

Padmanabha Acharya, president of IBPG, mentioned that the Festival of Colours is being celebrated in association with various community organisations and schools based in Abu Dhabi and is a testament to the culture, diversity and harmony of all communities. Rajiv Shah, secretary of IBPG, added that IBPG was honoured to host the event as Holi brought all cultures together to celebrate the diverse colours of life.

Attendees were treated to an array of exciting highlights, including captivating performances by social media influencers Nivi and Ishanvi. Interactive experiences such as a free photo booth with QR codes and a 360 video booth provided ample opportunities for attendees to capture cherished memories.

The carnival games stall offered fun-filled activities for all ages, while the rhythmic beats of traditional Chandamelam drummers and the exhilarating rain dance added to the jubilant atmosphere. Renowned dance groups like HEM’S DANCING DIVAS, Team Crazy Pearls, and SK WARRIOR graced the stage with electrifying performances.

IBPG Holi proved to be more than just a festival; it was a celebration of diversity, friendship, and cultural exchange. Families and friends came together to partake in the joyous occasion, creating lasting memories and painting the town in the colours of unity and happiness.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).