RIYADH — Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Alshiekh revealed on Sunday that he held a meeting with world-renowned composer and music legend Hans Zimmer to discuss several ambitious projects aimed at enriching the Kingdom's cultural landscape.



Al Alshiekh shared the details of the meeting on his social media account, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration. Among the projects discussed was the potential re-arrangement of the Saudi national anthem using a variety of musical instruments, a move that could bring a fresh and innovative interpretation to the national melody.



Another proposal involves Zimmer composing an original piece titled Arabia, inspired by Saudi Arabia's heritage and culture.



The piece would serve as a musical tribute to the Kingdom and could resonate globally as a symbol of the nation's artistic ambitions.



The meeting also explored the idea of a large-scale musical concert with a groundbreaking concept to be hosted as part of Riyadh Season in the coming years.



Additionally, Al Alshiekh introduced Zimmer to the ongoing work on the upcoming historical film The Battle of Yarmouk, which focuses on the story of Khalid bin Al-Walid.



Discussions included the possibility of Zimmer contributing the film's score, a collaboration that could elevate the production to an international standard.



Reflecting on the meeting, Al Alshiekh expressed optimism about finalizing agreements on these projects and highlighted Zimmer's admiration for Saudi Arabia, its culture, and the hospitality of its people.



Zimmer reportedly expressed his eagerness to return to the Kingdom with his family and friends to explore its rich heritage further.

