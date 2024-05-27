JEDDAH — Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami chaired the meeting of the Hajj Security Committee at the Pubilc Security headquarters in Jeddah on Sunday.



During the meeting, Al-Bassami conveyed to the attendees greetings of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of the interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee. He said that this meeting convened to discuss integrated plans between the security and military agencies involved in providing security services to the guests of God, and strengthen cooperation in implementing these plans so as to achieve the security and safety of pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.



The attendees reviewed the major developments in the plans of the security sectors deployed in the holy city of Makkah, the Holy Sites, and Madinah to ensure the security and safety of the guests of God while performing their rituals

