RABAT — Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has inaugurated the Saudi Visas Services Center (Tasheer) of the Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions (SVTS) in Rabat, Morocco.



This step comes with the aim of facilitating the procedures of obtaining entry visas to Saudi Arabia, beginning with receiving entry visa requests, registering vital features, and processing the application until the visa is issued.



The Tasheer center is located on Mohammed V Street in the Souissi district of Rabat. The center aims to offer its services for citizens and residents in Morocco with ease.



The Tasheer Center in Rabat has a capacity to receive up to 250 applicants per day, and the company intends to open additional centers in other Moroccan cities to facilitate its services to more clients.



Dr. Al-Rabiah expressed his happiness in inaugurating the center to serve Morrocans, indicating that the opening of the center reflects the extent of the development of the services provided and the harnessing of technology to serve Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers.



It also showcase the ministry's kenneess to continue its efforts aimed at facilitating the journey of the pilgrim and visitor, and making Umrah available to all visitors to Saudi Arabia on various types of visas, which comes line with the objectives of the Guests of God Service Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Morocco Abdullah Al-Ghurairi pointed out that the opening of the center in the Moroccan capital was within the efforts to deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhance everything that serves pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors from Morocco.



He said this comes from the wise leadership’s keenness to provide more services to pilgrims and Umrah performers and to develop services in a way that facilitates the procedures for visiting Saudi Arabia.



The CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahad Hamid Al-Din, stressed that the tourism system continues to work with all partners to facilitate procedures for obtaining visa and visiting Saudi Arabia.



The tourism system will also work to provide the opportunity to visit the holy sites and tourist destinations, attend events, and enjoy the elements of tourism in the Kingdom, he said.

