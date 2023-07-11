JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (KAIA) has set aside 4 halls inside the airport that will sell Zamzam water.



KAIA said that Hajj pilgrims, who are traveling via international flights, can buy Zamzam water from the outside gate of the northern hall.



Additionally, Zamzam water can be purchased from 3 places in hall No. 1, which are: inside hall A, outside gate B2, as well as outside gate C2.



KAIA has also set a maximum for the Zamzam water that the Hajj pilgrims can ship with them, noting that they are only allowed to ship 1 five-liter bottle of Zamzam water.

