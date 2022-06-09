MADINAH — The first batch of pilgrims who benefited from the "Makkah Route Initiative” from Pakistan arrived at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Wednesday, who departed from the initiative’s terminal at Islamabad International Airport.



Upon arrival, the pilgrims were received by Director of Passports (Jawazat) in Madinah Fahad Khalid Al-Otaibi, and several representatives of the relevant agencies.



The Makkah Route Initiative, which is launched in Pakistan this year, 1443, for the second year after 1440, in addition to Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco, is one of the initiatives of the “ Pilgrim Experience Program, which is under the Kingdom Vision 2030.



Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki was reassured of the safe departure of the pilgrims from Islamabad International airport in the presence of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor Sardar Khan.



Al-Malki said the government of Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was keen to take care of guests of Allah the Almighty.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).