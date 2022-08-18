Those looking for a dose of all things Korean are in for a treat with K-Market by Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

Enjoy a compelling mix of entertainment and traditional experiences. Visitors can explore various food stalls offering delicious Korean street food such as Tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), Kimchi, Korean corndogs, Kimpab, bubble tea and more. Additionally, bring a taste of South Korea home and indulge in your favourite Korean groceries as well.

South Korea is globally recognised for their skincare regime and beauty products. Stock up on these as the market offers a variety of authentic, quality Korean products at reasonable prices.

On August 20 and 21, deep dive into South Korean conventions and traditions by taking part in workshops that teach participants traditional candle making techniques and help create beautiful accessories.

Finally, K-Pop enthusiasts can watch local dance groups including Zen1th and DXBfelicity put on spectacular performances over the coming weekends.

The K-Market is on till August 28. Time: 11am – 9am every weekend; dances from 12-6pm (every 2 hours).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).