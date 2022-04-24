The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

The break was announced for government sector employees.

The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

