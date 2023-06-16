As the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice approaches, the abattoirs in Dubai are prepared to deal with the rush of customers during the Islamic festival. The Dubai Municipality (DM) has carried out an integrated maintenance plan for its abattoirs and has equipped them with all tools necessary to ensure flexible, quick and safe services.

For convenience, the civic body is offering the possibility of ordering, buying and preparing livestock and getting them delivered at home through smart apps.

To accommodate the increased demand over the Eid Al Adha period, DM has equipped its four abattoirs with the newest technology with a combined capacity of almost 900 animals per hour. These slaughterhouses include Al Qusais Abattoir, Quick Eid Abattoir in Al Qusais, Al Quoz Abattoir, Al Lisaili Abattoir, and Hatta Abattoir.

Latest tools and machines

Adel Al Karrani, Acting Director of the Public Health Services Department in DM, reaffirmed the Municipality's keenness to equip its abattoirs with the most up-to-date tools and machines.

“Dubai Municipality has implemented a comprehensive plan that included improvement as well as expansion works to increase the capacity of abattoirs,” he said.

According to Al Karrani, the work undertaken aimed to ensure efficiency to provide customers with an excellent experience and reduce their time and effort. He also emphasized that the Municipality is committed to applying the highest public health conditions in providing the sacrificed animals prepared in a clean and healthy environment.

The maintenance work included expanding the Hatta Abattoir to double its capacity and performing preventative and improvement maintenance work in Al Quoz and Al Qusais abattoirs. Modifications were also made to the production lines to increase capacity and speed up the process of preparing the sacrificial animals and carrying out the maintenance work of all equipment of the abattoirs to reduce waiting time for customers during the Eid period. Training workshops were also held for all abattoir workers to ensure the application of all healthy and sound practices in the abattoirs.

Smart applications

Abattoirs run by Dubai Municipality work with 8 authorised smart applications to order and deliver sacrificed animals. In addition to coordinating with other apps to offer discounts to the users during the Eid period, the apps offer a variety of services that satisfy users' needs and preferences of sacrifices prepared in the Municipality's abattoirs in accordance with approved health procedures and deliver them to their homes quickly and efficiently.

The working hours of the abattoirs during Eid have been set by Dubai Municipality. On the Arafa day it will be from 7:00am to 4:00pm in the abattoirs of Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and Al Lisaili; and from 7:00am to 6:00am in Hatta abattoir; while on the first, second and third days of Eid, they will all be open from 7:30am to 4:00am.

