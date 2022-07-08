Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Abu Dhabi, has completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers and visitors during Eid Al Adha.

Eid prayers at both Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain will take place at 7:00am.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announces that Eid Al Adha prayer will take place on Saturday, 10 Dhul - Hijah, 1443 / July 9, 2022 AD, at 7:00am.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public, the centre calls upon all worshippers to observe all Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures approved and issued by the competent authorities in the UAE.

Worshippers in the UAE must wear masks, maintain a distance of at least one metre from one another, and bring their own mats. Gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer remain prohibited.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).