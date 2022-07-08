PHOTO
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Abu Dhabi, has completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers and visitors during Eid Al Adha.
Eid prayers at both Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain will take place at 7:00am.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announces that Eid Al Adha prayer will take place on Saturday, 10 Dhul - Hijah, 1443 / July 9, 2022 AD, at 7:00am.
To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public, the centre calls upon all worshippers to observe all Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures approved and issued by the competent authorities in the UAE.
Worshippers in the UAE must wear masks, maintain a distance of at least one metre from one another, and bring their own mats. Gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer remain prohibited.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).