Excited to celebrate Eid Al Adha the traditional way this year?

Dubai Police have taken to Twitter to announce 6 locations of the cannon firings.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority announced that public parking will be free for four days.

Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

