The Museum of the Future, one of Dubai's most famous and iconic landmarks, will celebrate two years since its opening, on Thursday.

According to estimates, more than 2 million visitors from more than 172 countries from around the world have walked through the doors of the the innovative and futuristic masterpiece.

During the past two years, the Museum of the Future has hosted more than 280 prominent events attracting more than 20,000 participants from around the world. It has also received more than 40 heads of state and government, ministers and official delegations during their official visits to the UAE.

Additionally, the museum also hosted over 370 international, regional and local media delegations to shed light on both Dubai and the UAE’s vision for the future.

“The Museum of the Future's inauguration in 2022 sent a powerful message to the world; that the region was now ready to shape and influence the future of humanity. It not only affirmed Dubai's leadership in foresight, but also positioned the city among the world's most advanced and forward-thinking urban centres. In the span of just two years, the museum has evolved into a dynamic hub for innovation, education, and intellectual creativity,” Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, said.

The Museum's journey

In February 2015, the third edition of the World Government Summit hosted the earliest version of what is now known as the ‘Museum of the Future’. It displayed the most prominent future government innovations and services.

Here, the museum’s journey began with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announcing the launch of the ‘Museum of the Future’ project on March 3, 2015. The project was developed with the aim of being a global centre that embodies the vision of Dubai and the UAE, for the future. This was followed by the Dubai Future Foundation to manage the institutionalising of future foresight.

Construction work on the Museum of the Future began in 2017, where 3D printing was also used during the construction process. By 2018, its state-of-the-art structure was completed, and on February 22, 2022, it was officially opened.

Architectural excellence

The Museum of the Future’s structure, distinguished by its unique architectural design, consists of 1,024 stainless steel pieces manufactured with the help of specialised robots, covering a total area of over17,000 square metres.

The Arabic calligraphy wrapped around the museum sends a message of inspiration, hope and motivation from the city of the future to the world. The calligraphy was designed by Emirati artist, Mattar bin Lahej and was inspired by the powerful words of Sheikh Mohammed.

These quotes translate to, “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone” and “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create”. The third quote states “The secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilization and the progress of mankind is in one word: Innovation”.

