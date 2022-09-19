Dubai will celebrate the Saudi National Day with a string of activities across the city on September 23-26. The city will host an extensive programme of celebrations, including concerts and entertainment, retail promotions, and hotel deals.

Dubai’s most famous landmarks will light up in the colours of the flag of Saudi Arabia at 7pm on September 23. These include Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and the Dubai Frame. The night sky will come alive with fireworks at The Beach at 9pm.

Some hotels and resorts are offering seven-day stays at the price of five among other offers.

Sales and promotions

Top retail brands throughout Dubai’s malls will offer discounts ranging from 25 to 75 per cent across fashion clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty and perfumes, optics, home and outdoor furnishings, electronics, pharmacies, as well as department stores and hypermarkets.

Shoppers can also take advantage of 40 per cent off selected items at Arabian Oud until September 30, while Jacky’s Electronics will give out free gift vouchers of up to Dh1,000 on all purchases from September 20 to 25.

Shoppers can head to City Walk for special retail deals. Foodies can take advantage of exclusive offers at La Mer.

There will be various offers at Bluewaters on September 23. The Outlet Village will celebrate Saudi National Day with live music and surprise its visitors with free giveaways on September 23.

Live entertainment

Dubai Festival City Mall will host a special IMAGINE fountain show.

Arabic music sensations Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will be taking centre stage to honour Saudi National Day with an upbeat showcase featuring all of their chart-topping tunes on September 24 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Visitors can catch some traditional dancing with the Al Harbia Band and Al Ayyala Band while shopping at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Bluewaters on September 23 from 4pm till 10pm.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).