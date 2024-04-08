His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today (April 7) announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for Bahrain's public sector.

The circular stipulates that the Kingdom's ministries and public institutions will close on the day of Eid and the two days that follow, reported BNA.

If any of the Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu, the circular added.

