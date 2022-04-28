Bahrain - The region’s number one waterpark attraction is hosting “The Greatest Eid Carnival” next week.

The Lost Paradise of Dilmun (LPOD) waterpark is on the bucket list of every family and friends this Eid Al Fitr.

“Journey to 77,000 square metres of paradise, where every space is filled with guests’ favourite slides from the thrill-seekers to the chill-out beachgoers, shrieks of excitement from the little ones, and loud cheers of the entire family,” said a statement.

“The grandest of all children’s attractions is back! Enjoy the Rainforest with all its splish, trickle, and buckets of a splash, newly improved, safety secured, and rainbow-coloured – perfect for children’s delight and Insta-worthy moments.”

The first day of Eid will see a spectacular line-up of shows, entertainment, and evening dazzle, enchanting and bringing guests of multiple generations a sense of wonder, joy, and for some a sense of warm nostalgia.

Taking centre-stage are renowned DJs, live musical artists, and traditional music scenes.

Street parades bring animation to life with enchanting characters and interactive kids’ activities.

Not to be missed is the night entertainment, combining music, fire performances, and an amazing and memorable light parade with characters brimming with immense happiness all night long.

“No other day and night spectacular bring this much entertainment and joy in the country,” said Al Areen Holding Company chief executive Essa Faqeeh.

“This year, thanks to the government’s steadfast health and safety programmes, we are now experiencing the full re-opening of the country’s leisure and hospitality industry.

“Our focus is to welcome our guests with a highly engaging and world-class fun and safe experience, a place where the family can finally enjoy the outdoors again and have the best times of creating memories together.”

Where safety and security are concerned, the waterpark also welcomed its newest operations director Yusmady Yatin – a theme park and attractions veteran, backed with more than 20 years of recreation, tourism, and entertainment industry experience from well-known theme parks and resorts.

“I am honoured and privileged to be a part of the region’s best waterpark, I am excited to help the team navigate the evolving expectations of Bahrain consumers and to grow the park’s appeal to a rapidly expanding base of foreign tourists,” he said.

The waterpark is truly a destination treasure, igniting an experience like no other, relentlessly introducing all-new offers that underscored their incredible momentum and set the stage for much more to come this season.

Open daily during Eid and all summer long, tickets are available on-site or website at www.lpodwaterpark.com

