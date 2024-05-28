JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that a total of 532,958 Hajj pilgrims arrived through the air, land and sea ports of Saudi Arabia from all over the world until the end of Sunday, May 26.



The Jawazat stated that the overwhelming number of foreign pilgrims arrived through airports and their number accounted for 523,729, while the number of pilgrims arrived through land ports reached 9,210 pilgrims, and 19 pilgrims came through sea ports.



The directorate confirmed that it is harnessing all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for the guests of God, by reinforcing its online platforms at international air, land and sea ports with the latest technical devices operated by qualified human cadres who are proficient in various languages spoken by the pilgrims. ‏

