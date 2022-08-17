The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi organised an art festival to mark India's 76th Independence Day. Azadi Art Festival, a three-day art event that started on August 13, celebrated Indian art and artists in a unique way with Artscrafts, an art enthusiast's one-stop destination for all things art.

The festival was inaugurated by chief guest, Dhruv Mishra IFS, Second Secretary (Political Affairs) in the presence of many other notable personalities.

The venue was blooming with floral decorations and a huge floral rangoli was created by artists, reflecting Indian culture in every way at the festival where the Indian community as well as Emiratis joined hands in celebrating art.

“This art festival reflects our spirit as a nation. We are celebrating art and at the same time we are celebrating our lives as Indians who are proud of our roots,” says Mr. Anil Kejriwal, Founder & CEO of Artscrafts.

Visitors to the event witnessed dance performances, art galleries and exhibitions, live paintings, kids artworks, creative workshops, and interactive discussions on all things art.

Artscrafts distributed medals and T-shirts to kids as a token of appreciation. The live painting was done by eminent artists from different emirates in the UAE, whose paintings celebrated the legacy of India.

