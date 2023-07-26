The seventh edition of the "Al Dhaid Date Festival" will begin on the evening of Thursday, 27th July, 2023, as the stage is set for the four-day event at Al Dhaid Expo Centre.

The festival, which will conclude on 30th July, 2023, has attracted hundreds of palm farmers from across the country to participate in the competitions and win prizes worth more than AED1 million. The prizes will be distributed to 130 winners of various competitions during the festival.

This year, the festival is dominated by heritage events, economic and commercial activities, and a competitive atmosphere between palm owners and farmers in displaying various types of dates and participating in the main festival competitions that are included in the event, which are Al Ratab Beauty, Largest Dates Branch, Best Lemons, Fig Contest, Al Heseel Date Contest, and Most Beautiful Dates Basket (only for women). Each category offers rewards of between AED1,000 and AED25,000.

This year, the festival introduced a new competition under the name "Al Dhaid Fort for Palm Owners", which is dedicated to farmers from the Emirate of Sharjah. This initiative aims to contribute to the documentation of the central region's history of this historically significant building, which was built in 1750 AD and is one of the oldest buildings in the region.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence will also honour farmers who stimulate agricultural innovation and contribute to promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The festival, which is regarded as one of the most significant cultural, historical, and social events in the Emirate of Sharjah, is anticipated to include fierce competition among the competitors from the first day on which Al Ratab Khanzi Beauty, and Largest Dates Branch (40 kg and above for Khasab Dates, 50 kg for other varieties) are held. The second day includes Al Khalas Beauty and Best Lemons competitions.

On the third day, Al Shishi Dates Red Fig and the Most Beautiful Basket competitions are scheduled, while the last day witnesses the General Elite and Al Dhaid Fort Elite Competitions.

The festival, which is organised in strategic partnership with Al Wusta TV, will open its doors on Thursday from 17:00 to 22:00, and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 08:00 to 22:00. It offers a one-of-a-kind platform for visitors to learn about the best and most well-known varieties of dates in the UAE.