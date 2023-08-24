The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), is continuing in its mission to strengthen the Arabic language and encourage a culture of reading by launching a new edition of its ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ initiative across four shopping malls across the UAE.

The initiative engages directly with the public and encourages reading by making a range of ALC publications readily available to mall visitors. 'Khazanat Al Kutub' will take place at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi from 22nd August to 4th September and at City Centre Fujairah from 25th August to 7th September.

The September dates of its appearances in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will be announced soon.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said: “Our ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ initiative is highly effective way of directly engaging with the public and ensuring they have easy access to books and publications. Promoting Arabic language content and encouraging reading as a daily habit are top priorities for us, and we expect to once again see excellent results from this programme.”

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ events saw huge success during the first and second quarters of this year, displaying nearly 11,000 books and story collections and selling more than 6,500 books at low prices.