ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Culture (MoC) held a high-level meeting with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at the Ministry’s office in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on exploring cooperation opportunities between both parties to preserve local identity and heritage.

The meeting was attended by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the MoC, Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and other senior officials from both entities.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed various topics, such as enhancing heritage-related publications and monitoring them to ensure compliance with the highest quality standards. They also discussed strengthening cooperation between local sectors and its crucial role in achieving sustainable development.

The attendees also addressed other heritage-related topics, such as setting future strategies for preservation and documentation and boosting external participation to showcase the rich Emirati heritage regionally and internationally. Representatives from both entities presented key initiatives implemented in culture and tangible and intangible heritage enhancement. They also identified cooperation opportunities that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals through cultural and heritage projects and initiatives.

This meeting is a strategic step towards enhancing cooperation between the MoC and Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to accomplish joint goals and preserve the United Arab Emirates' cultural heritage. It supports the UAE’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of its heritage for future generations.