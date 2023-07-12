RIYADH — About 77% of Saudis voted that they have the desire to volunteer in Hajj season, according to a survey implemented by King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue regarding citizens’ view on Hajj 2023.



Also 77% of the citizens have shown their strong desire to volunteer in Hajj in order to serve the pilgrims, or wishing for their children to take to volunteering. While 16% of citizens have a medium desire to do so.



The survey, in which 1,125 citizens of both sexes participated with 66% of which are men and 34% are women, has indicated that 35% of the participants said that the most notable thing that they have noticed and caught their attention in the Hajj pictures was the photos of the Saudi Security Personnel while they were assisting the patients of Hajj pilgrims, and the elderly ones.



Nineteen percent of the people voted that the pictures of groups of Hajj pilgrims in the Holy Sites and organized process as the “Best photos”.



In the third rank of most noticed photos were the pictures of volunteers in Hajj, where 17% of the participants in the survey liked it the most.



The last 3 most liked photos in Hajj 2023 were the pictures of the pilgrims while expressing their feelings, in addition to the pictures of the health care of the pilgrims, as well as the senior officials while they were in field.



It is noteworthy that this year’s Hajj had 2 media slogans and identities taken from the Holy Qur’an, which was: “In peace and security”, that was taken from verse 46 of Surat Al-Hijr, as well as “Call all people to the pilgrimage”, which was taken from verse 27 of Surat Al-Hajj.



The participants were asked in the survey whether they prefer one slogan and identity or 2. About 57% of the citizens confirmed that they prefer one slogan and identity, while 43% voted that they prefer two.

