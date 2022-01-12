Distance learning has been extended at all public schools and education institutions in the UAE.

Students will attend their classes virtually for one more week, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. This means that classes will be hosted remotely till at least January 21.

In-person examinations have been postponed till at least January 28.

These safety measures are in response to the current Covid situation in the country, the spokesperson added.

“The situation is being monitored closely, to facilitate the safe return of students, teachers and administrative staff at educational facilities.”

Schools across the country were to return to 100 per cent campus learning from the beginning of the new year. However, the Ministry of Education shifted classes at UAE educational institutions online for two weeks.

The new rules are applicable to public institutions in the country.

In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level. Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have allowed schools to receive students on campus, with additional Covid safety rules.

However, due to the high number of positive Covid cases among students and staff, many schools in Dubai shifted classes online till the end of this week.

“We stress that the educational sector is ready and has undertaken proactive measures to handle emergencies to ensure that the learning process is not affected,” the spokesperson added.