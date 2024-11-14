Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an update on weather conditions across Oman, highlighting potential cloud formation and scattered rain over the Musandam Governorate and parts of the coastal areas along the Sea of Oman.

According to the latest weather maps and numerical models, clouds are expected to flow into these regions beginning today, Thursday, November 14, and continuing through tomorrow, Friday, November 15. These conditions may result in scattered rainfall, offering some reprieve to the affected areas.

The CAA advises residents and travellers in these regions to stay informed of further weather updates and exercise caution as the conditions may vary.