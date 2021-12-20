This new engagement inspired Saudi cafes to offer games as social activities for their customers.



Fedwa Matlagitow, co-owner of the Jeddah cafe Phases, told Arab News: “Phases opened its doors as a board game cafe in January this year, inspired by the Saudi community’s shift back into board games.



“With over 150 board games, the café replicates the ambiance of a cozy living room, allowing us to reintegrate the social aspect we missed out on during the pandemic.



“Board games became more popular during the lockdown, so we took it outside to rejuvenate community engagement.”



The origins of chess can be traced back to a game called chaturanga in sixth-century India.



From the Gupta Empire in India, the coastal Hejaz region, to the bustling narrow alleyways in Cairo, chess transcended empires and centuries as a game of strategy and intellect, a battle of wits and calculated moves.

In the narrow streets of Jeddah’s historic district, elderly men gather around a table playing dominoes with four animated players battling for the win. Nearby, another quiet and calm duo sits on the raised deck chairs, sipping tea and silently fighting to topple the knight’s bishop.



Across town, a married couple sitting in Jeddah’s Nakheel cafe, a cultural institution, whip out their foldable board and pick up from where they last played.



Saudi amateur chess player Emad Suliman, from Jeddah, said: “Chess has been a passion of mine since I was 12 years old. I stopped for a few years but went back to playing when the sport regained its popularity due to the Netflix series.”



Suliman describes it as a huge opportunity in reviving the chess community.



“It’s not a one-move game; you have to strategize your next series of moves and take your opponent’s possible moves into account, too.”



Suliman said that he is excited about chess becoming a popular board game again.



“Chess enhances the memory and therefore promotes better decision-making both during the game and in daily life. It teaches you how to analyze your opponent and what consequences your next move will have,” said Suliman. “It teaches us lessons of how to maximize our position in life.”



Cafes in Jeddah such as GoodHood and 1/15 Neighborhood have become popular venues for professional and amateur chess players.



“Reintegrating the game into popular culture is important as it teaches players as how to think deeply about the decisions they make, and how those choices might affect them or others,” said Majed AlMarzouki, co-owner of GoodHood cafe.



Matlagitow said: “Quality time with friends and family strengthens your relationship with them. The social impact of the pandemic, and quarantine in particular, forced us to value the time spent with our loved ones.”