Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department on Tuesday issued a decision to ban camping on public beaches of the emirate.

A top official in the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department said that the action was taken after the civic body received many complaints from residents and beachgoers.

Authorities have noticed people setting up tents close to the coastal areas without permission from the municipality department outside the allocated camping sites. This resulted in distorting the general appearance of the emirate, encroachment on public properties and disrupting beachgoers from enjoying the public places.

The official confirmed that no decision or permit allows camping on the open beaches.

The official calls on community members to abide by the instructions issued to avoid violations and legal accountability and cooperate to preserve the emirate's general view. “These beaches and tourist areas are for all members of society. It should not be infringed and abused by any means."

He urged the public to contact the call centre at 800661 of the municipality for complaints and enquiries.

