Muscat: The National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) has confirmed its readiness to deal with the effects of the weather conditions that are likely to affect a number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

NCEM said in a statement:"The National Committee for Emergency Management is closely monitoring the alerts issued by the National Center for Early Multi-Hazard Warning regarding the developments of the weather condition."

"Due to the high level of expected rains , the Committee has activated the National Emergency Situations Management, as well as all sectors , sub committess in the governorates expected to be impacted to elevate preparedness and readiness levels in order to mitigate the impacts of the situation and respond to different reports. In this regard , the Committee urges all to take precautions and adhere to official communications in order to save lives and property, " the statement added.

Oman Meteorology regarding the weather conditions said: "There is activity and flow of thunder clouds of varying intensity over parts of the Governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah, with continued chances of rainfall of varying intensity during the coming hours."

