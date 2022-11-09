Dubai-based boutique art consultancy Skaya Art has unveiled a New York-influenced art exhibition in collaboration with the newly opened Boccara Art Gallery in Gate Avenue, DIFC. The exhibition showcases the work of two New York-based artists Katya Leonovich and Denis Ouch. The free-to-attend exhibition is running till November 21, from 10am to 10pm. For more information, visit skayagallery.com.

New rooftop lounge Attiko has opened its doors to the public. The newly-opened lounge, located on the 31st floor of W Dubai - Mina Seyahi, is serving a curated menu of tasty Asian dishes designed for sharing, perfectly paired with an exquisite beverages menu, making it an ideal spot for sunset seekers, get-togethers, large celebrations or for those simply looking to unwind.

Two sloth sisters have joined the sloth family at The Green Planet, Dubai. Visitors can get closer to these beloved animals through the Green Planet's Sloth Experience, which allows them to interact, take pictures, and learn more about the cuddly species. Sloth encounter (max 8 participants per session) includes a 30-minute session once per day at 1.30pm. Guests can also attend the Sloth Biologist Talk, once per day at 5pm. Ticket prices start from Dh335 per person including an entry ticket. Limited slots are available, and bookings have to be made in advance.

Dubai's largest mega-themed indoor amusement destination IMG Worlds of Adventure has come up with another experience that will see its lobby transform to give visitors a sneak peek of dinosaurs. The new face of IMG Theme Park with its lush green amazon forest- setting, features species from the by-gone era such as Metriacanthosaurids, Ceratosaurus, Yangchuanosaurus, Allosaurus as well as Oviraptor, Carnotaurus, Struthiomimus, and Dilophosaurus. The animatronic dinosaurs feature the latest technology and dynamic sound effects to recreate an era from millions of years ago. General park admission is priced at Dh345.

