The residential buildings that were damaged in the gas cylinder explosion that took place in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been cleared and residents are gradually returning to their homes.

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday confirmed the safety of the buildings in coordination with the Civil Defense Authority.

Traces of the gas cylinder explosion have been completely removed from the blast site, it said.

The authority praised the cooperation of community members and stressed the need to adhere to safety requirements when using gas cylinders. It recommended that periodic maintenance be carried out to ensure safety for all.

The blast on Monday set off a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and a number of stores before being brought under control by the Civil Defence.

Four of the damaged buildings were “safely” evacuated, with efforts underway to find their residents temporary housing “until the buildings are completely secured”, the had police said.

Two people were killed and over 100 were injured in the blast that occurred in a restaurant in the Al Khalidiya area.

The area has several residential buildings and restaurants, with the majority expat community hailing from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi confirmed that all inured received necessary medical care in the emirate's healthcare facilities. The hospitals carried out all the required examinations to ensure the patient's safety and wellbeing.

The department has extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two deceased and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures.

