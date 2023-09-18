The Abrahamic Family House has announced its upcoming programme of panel discussions and events on the themes of peaceful coexistence and the role of faith in fostering culture, inspiring the arts, and tackling global challenges.

The programming will bring together a diverse group of experts including community leaders, academics, religious figures, and artists.

The Abrahamic Family House also maintains an active schedule of community events, workshops, and club activities that are open to all. In the coming months, sessions will include workshops on sustainable practices and group discussions, aiming to share knowledge, ideas and experiences between generations; and a series of film screenings, poetry and literature readings.

In addition, the three Houses of Worship – Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue – at the Abrahamic Family House, organise their own separate religious services and programmes for members of each distinct faith community.

The programme of panels will begin with Rethinking Sustainability and Peace through a Spiritual Lens on 21st September. The session will delve into the religious teachings and theological principles behind sustainable living practices present in Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

On 27th September, Art Symbolisms Across Faith Traditions will unveil the significance of art and calligraphy in all three religions and showcase the role of art in expressing religious experiences and spiritual growth.