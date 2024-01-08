RIYADH — The Sand and Dust Storm Warning Regional Center announced that 2023 was the year with the least recorded dust cases over the past 20 years.



This achievement was made while compared to the period between 2003 and 2022, thanks to the relentless efforts of Saudi Arabia to combat dust and sand storms and bring down their effects.



During the year 2023, the Riyadh city recorded 12 ‘dust condition’ days, with a decrease of 71 percent, while Turaif governorate in the Northern Border Region recorded 10 dust condition days in the same period, with a decrease of 78 percent. The northern Al-Jouf region recorded 14 dust condition days, registering a decrease of 59 percent, the center said in a statement.



The efforts being made by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Saudi Green Initiative, through their regional programs, have contributed significantly to combating dust and sand storms and reducing their effects for a sustainable environment, in a way realizing the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that the Regional Center for Dust and Sand Storm Warning is one of the outcomes of the Green Middle East Summit launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to contribute to advancing efforts to support the environment, climate and sustainability in the region and the world

