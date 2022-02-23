AMMAN — Eighteen COVID-19 deaths and 9,117 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,591,278, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,731, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result stood at 21.65 per cent.

A total of 42,117 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the start of the pandemic to 16,062,203, according to the statement.

The statement added that 17,550 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,432,148.

The statement added that there are currently 145,399 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 162 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 978, while 194 recovered patients left hospitals, the statement said.

Additionally, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 19 per cent, and ICU beds reached 34 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 13 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 23 per cent, 37 per cent for ICUs and 16 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 15 per cent, 21 per cent for ICUs and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The cases included 3,925 infections in Amman, 1,173 in Irbid, 949 in Zarqa, 667 in Balqa, 433 in Mafraq, 394 in Karak, 330 in Madaba, 313 in Jerash, 219 in Tafileh, 208 in Ramtha District, 178 in Ajloun, 160 in Aqaba, 112 in Maan and 56 in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,669,073 while 4,347,383 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,926,991.