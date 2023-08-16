Dubai is a shopping paradise for nearly every section of society. One can find a T-shirt for as high as Dh5,000 to a price as low as Dh4. There are many stores across the city that offer goods by the kilogram, making bargain hunters rejoice. One can purchase a wide range of goods for just Dh25 per kilogram, including garments, bedsheets, kitchenware, soft toys, books, and much more.

With this opportunity, people may simply fill their baskets with a variety of essentials and even luxury items. The salesmen at these stores says that some products are very lightly used or good as new, while others are new.

Sam’s Store Ukay Ukay and many other stores sell in retail, however, if you would like to purchase in bulk, you can visit Best Dress Ukay Ukay in Al Quoz.

T-shirts

Fashionistas will be delighted to learn that six t-shirts make up a kilogram, and each costs Dh4. It is very economical and residents can stock up on their favourite apparel products without going over budget.

Jackets

The kilogram-based shopping has you covered if you're looking for smart leather or a classic denim jacket, or a thick-down coat to survive the winter days. These jackets offer a great chance to be warm and fashionable without breaking the bank because they weigh in at a price per kilogram.

Soft toys

This kilogram-based purchase will draw parents and others who offer gifts. Soft toys from 100 grams to 600 grams may be bought for Dh25 per kilogram, making the lightest one around Dh3 for per piece.

Comforters and bedspreads

Summer is nearing its end and for those seeking comfort and warmth during the cooler months, a cosy comforter weighing around 2 kilograms is available for Dh50. Two comfortable bedsheets weighing a kilogram can be brought for Dh25, providing customers with an affordable opportunity to update their bedrooms.

Home essentials

Two curtains are bundled into one kilogram. When it comes to household necessities, enabling shoppers to update their living spaces in style without going over budget. A kilogram can include one or more utensils, giving people a chance to replace their cookware without breaking the bank.

Books

In addition to giving exceptional discounts on apparel, household products, and other items, kilogram-based shopping gives book lovers the option to stock up on their preferred reading at incredibly low costs. A wide selection of books enables bookworms and casual readers to create their own personal libraries without breaking the bank.

Wholesale

For those who would like to buy in bulk, Best Dress Ukay Ukay offers a wide variety of products classified into A grade, cream, and super cream. However, the warehouse offers goods with a minimum weight of 25 kilograms and the price depends on the categories.

Ghulam Mustafa, the salesperson at the warehouse said that super cream goods are of the highest quality and new. “These are the goods directly from the factory - either surplus or rejected goods,” said Mustafa.

One can find a top-branded item, but it all depends on his or her luck.

The cream goods are those which may be slightly damaged and fixed for sale. “The A-grade goods are slightly used but are as good as new,” said Mustafa.

