RIYADH — The Embassy of the United States in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new waiver program that allows Saudi citizens, who are 50 and above, to renew their visa without being interviewed, Consul General in Riyadh Michael Garcia said on Monday.



Garcia told Al-Ekhbariya TV channel that any Saudi citizen who wants to renew their tourist visa “B1” or “B2” does not have to go to the embassy or consulate, only if the expiration date hasn't been more than 12 months.



He asserted that those who want to renew this type of visas have to fill out an application and follow the instructions on the embassy website and send it by mail.