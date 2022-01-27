Online users in the UAE are urged to refrain from posting or sharing unofficial news or information from unauthorised sources on social media to avoid hefty penalties, legal experts have warned.

Mohammad Al Dahbashi, Managing Partner of ADG Legal, said the new cybercrime law places a responsibility on users to verify the source and credibility of information before sharing on social media.

“The law is clear in stating that a person will be penalized when sharing any content that contains rumors, fake news, unofficial news or anything that disrupts national security,” said Al Dahbashi.

When can you take pictures and videos of people without permission?

Under no circumstances can the public post, publish or share videos they have filmed of violations or illegal actions in the UAE.

The only case where people are permitted to snap photos or record videos of crimes or violations of any kind without the permission of the other party is for the purpose of sharing with authorities as documentation of evidence.

The advice comes after the UAE Public Prosecution urged the public to avoid sharing content that may harm national security and cause panic after a video showing UAE defence forces intercepting Houthi terrorist attacks was circulated on social media.

