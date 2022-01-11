Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (2) of 2022 on the expropriation of property for public use in Dubai.

The law regulates the procedures for expropriating property for public use and will ensure that the rights of owners of expropriated property are protected and that they are afforded full and fair compensation as per a clear set of rules outlined by it, according to a statement on the website of Dubai Media Office.

The provisions of the law will apply to the expropriation of property across Dubai. The law also covers special development zones and free zones including the Dubai International Financial Centre, the media office said.

The law also regulates the terms and conditions under which buildings and facilities can be expropriated including those that are completed and under construction, the statement said, adding, it also sets out the terms for providing compensation to the owners whose properties are expropriated, as per a decision issued by the Chairman of the Court of His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai.

According to the law, if only a portion of a property is expropriated and the remaining part becomes unfit for use as per Dubai’s construction rules and regulations, full compensation will be provided if the owner does not want to retain it to add it to an adjacent property.

The law creates a permanent committee named ‘The Expropriation Committee’ to oversee all matters related to expropriation of property in the emirate.

The committee will review requests for expropriation including requests to assess the viability of expropriating a property to meet the objectives of a project. It may also propose alternatives to expropriating a property for a project, including land grants.

Orders issued by Dubai Ruler to expropriate property in Dubai supercede the authority of the committee.

