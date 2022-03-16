Sharjah issued a resolution for traffic fines and fees on Tuesday in a meeting of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) , and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, chaired the weekly meeting of SEC, on Tuesday, in the office of Sharjah Ruler.

The Council issued Resolution No. (10) for 2022 regarding traffic tariffs in the Emirate. The resolution included a set of legal provisions that regulate traffic tariffs, controls, obligations, and schedules related to their fees and violations, a statement issued said.

During SEC’s meeting, various governmental issues were discussed to develop the government's workflow and advance all sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).