RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched an e-service through its Najiz.sa portal enabling corporations and individuals to get detailed financial reports for their enforcement applications.



“The service provides several options for inquiry into the incoming bank transfers, as well as searching the transfers by date, or application or ID number,” the ministry said.



"It is fully electronic and does not require visiting the enforcement court."



The service aims to enhance the business environment by enabling the corporate legal representative to search incoming bank transfers for all enforcement applications by commercial registration number.



To use the service, the client logs into the Najiz.sa portal, selects “enforcement services,” followed by “display financial report.”