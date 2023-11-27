RIYADH — The strategy of Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority (RGA) aims to reduce road accident deaths to less than 5 cases per 100,000 people, RGA's spokesperson Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi confirmed.



The spokesperson made the remarks while speaking to Al-Ekhabriya, as he added that the road sector strategy aims to maintain traffic safety, quality, and efficiency.



This strategy would contribute in reducing the number of death cases to less than 5 cases per 100,000 people, in addition to advancing the road index to the 6th indicator, Al-Otaibi said.



He added that the authority has a great number of goals that serves all the regions of Saudi Arabia, including Al-Qassim which enjoys a distinguished geographical location linking the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the Madinah region.

